The snow-making guns are hard at work blasting snow into the air in ski country as the slopes prep for the ski season.

“I’m really looking forward to going snowboarding,” said snowboarder Paul Reid.

Snowmaking typically starts in early December when average daytime temperatures remain at or below the freezing mark, but temperatures so far this month have been well below average.

“They will turn the guns on whenever the weather is cooperating,” said Blue Mountain’s Jackie Paduano. “Whenever they have an opportunity to make snow, they will be making snow.”

The hills at Blue Mountain have never opened earlier than November 25.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone is expected to make a decision on an opening day next week.

At this point, only Horseshoe Resort will be open this weekend. They announced they will open on Saturday, November 17.