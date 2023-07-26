Preparations for annual Dragon Boat Festival shift into high gear

With just weeks to go, preparation for an annual classic event on Lake Simcoe is shifting into high gear.

On August 19, the 19th annual Barrie Dragon Boat Festival will take over the waters of Kempenfelt Bay as many of the region's most confident paddlers show off their skills as they race to be the fastest in Simcoe County.

On Wednesday, many members of the media gathered for a trial run of the event hosted by the Barrie Public Library. Funds from this year's event will be targeted toward the library's future growth plans, with more branches on the horizon as the city's population expands.

"We continue to use the funds that we raise through the festival to support future branches. So expanding our services into other areas of the community," said Lauren Jessop, the library's CEO. "The City of Barrie is growing, and we have a few branches that are coming up in those new areas in the south end and looking to make sure that we're covering library services in other areas of the city that may be underserved as well."

While most teams are full and practicing weekly, some spots are available. There are also volunteers being sought as well.