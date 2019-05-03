

CTV Barrie





Mother Nature didn't provide the type of weather on Friday that typically makes one think of boating, but with warmer days on the horizon, Jason Williams was motivated to start preparing for the season ahead.

"I'm looking forward to long weekends and warm weather and maybe some warm weather to swim in, so that will be nice. Get some miles on the boat, maybe a couple of overnighters, and stuff like that," he said.

Boats at the Collingwood Yacht Club will launch this weekend in a coordinated effort while boats in Thornbury launch the following week, and that leaves precious little time to make sure vessels are in ship-shape.

John Gyles with Gyles Sail and Marine says preparing relies heavily on Mother Nature's cooperation. "You can't paint the bottom when it's pouring rain, like today. Not a good day. The bottoms are all wet, so it becomes a challenge getting everything ready before the boats have to go in."

It's full steam ahead at the Wye Heritage Marina in Midland. They started launching boats on April 24. "We are launching 12 to 20 boats a day depending on the size," Jennifer Thomas said. "We do have about 510 customers currently to get into the water, hopefully by the May long weekend. That's our goal, and we do the best we can to make that happen."

Marina operators hope for plenty of dry, warm weather ahead to make up for time lost so far this spring.