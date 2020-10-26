BARRIE -- The Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Monday, a day after the province reported it's highest daily COVID-19 case count with 1,042.

Health Minister Cristine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips will join Ford to make the announcement at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsBarrie.ca will stream the announcement live.

On Sunday, the province also announced 16 new cases for Simcoe Muskoka, bringing the total to 1,269.

Last week, the region broke it's own record, seeing it's highest weekly case count with 111 lab-confirmed tests.

With files from CTV News Toronto.