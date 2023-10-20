Premier Doug Ford visits Simcoe County hospital for special announcement

The Ontario government announced a funding increase of $25 million for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) during a visit from Premier Doug Ford on Friday.

The premier was joined by Deputy Premier and Health Minister Silvia Jones and Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop for the announcement.

The base funding increase will help hospital staff continue providing high-quality care to a growing number of patients, a release stated.

"This is incredibly good news for our hospital, for our community, and for patients and families who rely on us for their care," stated OSMH President and CEO Carmine Stumpo.

The bulk of the funding will go toward the operating costs of the more than 60 additional beds that have been managed through temporary or one-time funding arrangements.

"As our population continues to grow, this funding increase will help to ensure that the people of Orillia are connected to quality health care when and where they need it," Ford said.

"As one of the very few hospitals in our region, it is essential that OSMH is equipped to provide the highest quality health care services, and this funding allocation from the province will significantly improve their resources in order to do so," added Dunlop.

In January, OSMH launched a campaign aimed at urging the Ford government to include a capital planning grant for a new hospital in the 2023 spring budget.

"We need to upgrade, we need to modernize our health care facility, we need to improve the health and well-being of our community," Stumpo said in an interview with CTV News at the time.

The Orillia hospital is the oldest in the region, with parts of the facility having been built over 100 years ago.

"There are critical care areas over 70 years old," Stumpo noted.

According to the Ontario Hospital Association, OSMH had the highest occupancy rate of all medium and large hospitals in Ontario in 2021-2022.