A new study from a New York University found that the risk of heart attacks in pregnant women is on the rise.

The study led by the NYU School of Medicine found the cardiac complications rose 25 percent over a 12-year period.

Researchers suggest the growing number of ‘older moms’ is one possible reason for the increase but say obesity and diabetes may also be a factor.

Experts say these findings are an important reminder of just how stressful pregnancy can be on the body and heart.