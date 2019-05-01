Featured
Precipitation totals for April drown average amounts
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 2:05PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Southern Ontario.
The weather agency is forecasting 30 to 45 millimetres of rainfall for Orillia, Midland and Barrie.
A meteorologist tells CTV News that April has been a wetter than average month with approximately 35 more millimetres of rain than usual in the Barrie area.
Precipitation totals for April 2019:
- Parry Sound 131 millimetres
- Muskoka area 129.5 millimetres
- Newmarket 116 millimetres
- Collingwood 114 millimetres
- Barrie 97.8 millimetres
The special weather statement is in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County
With a significant rainfall warning issued for:
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park