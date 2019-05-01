

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Southern Ontario.

The weather agency is forecasting 30 to 45 millimetres of rainfall for Orillia, Midland and Barrie.

A meteorologist tells CTV News that April has been a wetter than average month with approximately 35 more millimetres of rain than usual in the Barrie area.

Precipitation totals for April 2019:

Parry Sound 131 millimetres

Muskoka area 129.5 millimetres

Newmarket 116 millimetres

Collingwood 114 millimetres

Barrie 97.8 millimetres

The special weather statement is in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County

With a significant rainfall warning issued for: