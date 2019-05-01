Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Southern Ontario.

The weather agency is forecasting 30 to 45 millimetres of rainfall for Orillia, Midland and Barrie.

A meteorologist tells CTV News that April has been a wetter than average month with approximately 35 more millimetres of rain than usual in the Barrie area.

Precipitation totals for April 2019:

  • Parry Sound 131 millimetres
  • Muskoka area 129.5 millimetres
  • Newmarket 116 millimetres
  • Collingwood 114 millimetres
  • Barrie 97.8 millimetres

The special weather statement is in effect for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
  • Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County
  • Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
  • Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County

With a significant rainfall warning issued for:

  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park