It was another tension-filled day in a Collingwood boardroom where the 2012 sale of the town’s utility service remains under the microscope.

The inquiry is working to determine if there was a conflict of interest or misconduct by any of the parties involved in the negotiations and the final transaction.

On Wednesday, the long list of witnesses included officials from three companies that were also interested in purchasing the utility.

Officials who worked at Hydro One, Horizon, and Veridian at the time recalled that they were involved in the town’s request for proposals (RFP).

Kate McGrann, the lead counsel, explained they would give evidence based on what they could remember from the time leading up to the sale, and the steps “they took to respond to the RFP for the sale of shares in Collus Power.”

Through the support of documentation, counsel revealed that the three competing bidders may have been at a disadvantage and that PowerStream may have been receiving confidential information.

“There are still a number of witnesses we still need to hear from, and we have them scheduled to appear over the next couple of days heading into June,” said McGrann. “Once we hear from the witnesses, we need to complete part one. There will be a break in the hearings.”

Justice Frank Morocco anticipates completing hearing evidence in part one of the inquiry by the end of June.

Part two will follow the money and delve into how the proceeds from the sale were spent on recreational facilities in town. Those hearings are expected to begin in September.

The public and see the supporting documents and watch proceedings online.