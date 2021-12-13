Powerful weekend wind storm wreaks havoc in Simcoe County

Thousands of homes continue to be in the dark after strong winds swept through much of Central and Southern Ontario Saturday evening.

Hydro One reports that 80,000 customers are without power Monday morning after 100 km/hr wind speeds rattled communities around the region.

Howling winds knocked down power lines and damaged trees, cutting off the power to thousands of homes.

Much of Simcoe County has had power restored, with a number of outages still being reported up north in the Muskokas.

In our region, 95 km/h wind speeds were reported in Lagoon City and Borden saw 91 km/h wind gusts, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency says that 88 km/h wind speeds blew through Barrie.

More than 490,000 people were without power as a result of Saturday's wind storm, according to Hydro One.

Hydro One is working to restore power to the remaining customers affected and regularly update its outage map.