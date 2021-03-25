BARRIE, ONT. -- A special weather statement has been issued with the potential for heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada says 20 to 50 millimetres of rain is possible, starting Thursday night into Friday. Some areas will experience thunderstorms.

The weather agency expects the rain will taper off Friday around noon as northwest winds of up to 70 or 80 km/h pick up Friday afternoon.

The following areas are under the special weather statement:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Oxtongue Lake - Fort Irwin - Northern Haliburton County

Parts of Grey Bruce could see some of the white stuff, with two to four centimetres predicted, along with ice pellets and freezing rain.

Snow in these areas should come to an end Friday evening.