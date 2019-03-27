

The Associated Press





If you’re planning to head stateside today you may want to pick up a Powerball ticket.

After months without a winner, lottery players will have another shot at a Powerball jackpot that has soared to a massive $750 million.

The Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night, giving those who buy a $2 ticket a chance at winning the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Although the prize has grown steadily since the last jackpot winner on Dec. 26, the odds of matching the five white balls and single Powerball remain a staggering one in 292.2 million.

The $750 million estimated figure refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt for the cash prize, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $465.5 million.

The official Powerball website does state non-residents are eligible to play, and win. The only downside, besides the extreme odds, is that U.S. law could prevent you from bringing your ticket back to cash it in. However, foreigners have won and cashed in the U.S. prizes in the past.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

- With files from CTV Barrie