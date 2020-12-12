BARRIE, ONT. -- Freezing rain could mean power outages and a dicey drive around the region Saturday.

A freezing rain warning covers areas including Barrie, Collingwood, Shelburne, Orangeville, and Dufferin County.

Environment Canada cautions that 2-5 mm of ice could build up. Ice could coat tree branches and power lines, resulting in possible power outages. Untreated roads could be slick.

Higher elevations in the Dundalk Highlands are expected to be hardest hit. Lower lying areas will see more rain than ice.

Freezing rain should transition to rain late Saturday afternoon as the temperature rises.