Power outages crisscross central Ontario

    January's wild weather rollercoaster ride has taken a turn for the worse.

    Thursday's freezing rain and drizzle - after a weekend of heavy wet snow - has caused downed power lines across the northern edges of central Ontario.

    "It's definitely local weather-related," said Tiziana Baccega-Rosa of Hydro One.

    Baccega-Rosa said there are a high number of outages affecting a small number of customers.

    More than 14,500 customers are without power, with 85 active outages ranging from businesses to residential homes or apartments.

    In Bracebridge, almost 4,800 Hydro One customers are in the dark, and Huntsville has another 8,753 without the lights on.

    Hydro One has crews actively investigating the outages, Baccega-Rosa said.

    "Crews are working through them as fast and as safely as possible," she said.

