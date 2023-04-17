Power outage leaves nearly 1,000 Barrie residents in the dark

Crews are working to restore power to nearly 1000 Barrie residents left in the dark Monday evening.

Alectra Utilities posted on social media shortly after 10 p.m. that crews were working at two separate scenes to restore power.

UPDATE: #Outage in #Barrie affecting approx 885 homes and businesses in Snow Valley Rd to Mapleview Dr E and Town Line Rd to Yonge St. Crew dispatched. ETR between 2:00am-4:00am. For more info visit https://t.co/FNY7o9oj0k #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) April 18, 2023

According to Alectra, homes and businesses in the area of Snow Valley Rd. to Mapleview Dr. E and Town Line Rd to Yonge St were without power. The company estimated this outage was impacting 885 properties.

There was no reason given for the outage.

Power is expected to be restored between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.