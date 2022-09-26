Power outage in Big Chute region

Residents in Big Chute are without power Monday morning.

Georgian Bay Fire Services received a call about a fire at Old Mill Road and White Falls Road at 7:43 a.m.

"We have a hydro pole that is smouldering," said Tony Van Dam, director of fire and emergency services with the Township of Georgian Bay

"Our crews are waiting for hydro to show up," Van Dam said in the early morning.

Three of his units were on scene as the pole continued to smoke.

Hydro spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa said the approximately 20 Hydro One customers affected would be without power for the remainder of the morning.

"We're indicating it will be fixed by 1:30 p.m. today," Baccega Rosa said.