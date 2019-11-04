A power outage has forced officials to close the doors at the Georgian Mall in Barrie on Monday.

Officials says the lights are still on at the Hudsons Bay store and it will remain open for business while the rest of the mall is closed for the day.

A spokesperson for Alectra Utilities tells CTV News, "The outage was caused by a broken hydro pole and the only affected customer is Georgian Mall. The pole needs to be replaced."

There is no estimated time for power to be restored to the building.

Georgian Mall officials expect to reopen on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.