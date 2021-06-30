BARRIE, ONT. -- A new art sculpture supporting mental health was unveiled in The Blue Mountains Wednesday.

Canadian artist Charles Pachter created the Maple (Re) Leaf art installations for a national mental health fundraising campaign.

Pachter, a Toronto-native, has earned multiple awards, including being appointed Officer of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilee.

Maple (Re) Leaf sculptures were installed at prominent locations across Canada.

Maple (Re) Leaf is one of the most significant and unique national fundraising campaigns for mental health.

Donations to one of the supporting foundations can be made online, with a minimum $30 donation.

The campaign ends on World Mental Health Day, October 10.