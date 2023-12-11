Power back on after widespread outage in Barrie's south end
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, more than 8,000 Alectra Utilities customers were without power.
The power outage forced officials to close the doors at the Painswick branch of the Barrie Public Library, Barrie South GO Train Service and multiple schools were also impacted, according to Simcoe County District School Board on Monday.
Hydro was restored shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Correction
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
Poland's parliament elects centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister
Poland's parliament elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister on Monday, paving the way for a new pro-EU government after eight years of stormy national conservative rule.
Atlantic
-
Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 70K without power
More than 70,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.
-
Fourth person dies after P.E.I. collision
Another person is dead after a vehicle collision on Prince Edward Island last week.
-
Commissioner concerned over 'slow erosion' of French in N.B.
The Commissioner of Official Languages for New Brunswick is deeply concerned about the decline of French being spoken inside homes across the province.
Montreal
-
Longueuil police investigating alleged sexual assault on child, 4, at school
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating a 'possible' sexual assault of a four-year-old child at an elementary school.
-
Nurses, health workers set to join other Quebec public sector workers on picket lines
About 80,000 unionized Quebec nurses and other health care workers are set to join fellow public sector workers already on strike.
-
Construction of replacement Ile-Aux-Tourtes bridge officially underway
Construction of the new Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge has officially started, Quebec's Transport Ministry announced on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police charge man after small explosive detonated in Centretown
Ottawa police say a 53-year-old man is facing charges after a small, homemade explosive device was detonated in Centretown Sunday night.
-
Uniqlo opening a second store in Ottawa
The popular clothing retailer Uniqlo will open its second Ottawa store at the Bayshore Shopping Centre next year.
-
OC Transpo driver injured after fire aboard bus in Nepean
The Ottawa Police is investigating reports of a fire on OC Transpo that has injured a bus driver.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
-
Charges laid after lottery scratch tickets tampered with across GTA
An Ontario man has been charged after lottery tickets were tampered with and sold to customers.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
One person hurt, another in custody after Kitchener stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing in Kitchener that sent one person to hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alleged driver charged in hit-and-run crash that claimed life of 14-year-old pedestrian
A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Dominik Empey earlier this month.
-
Teen facing charges in single-vehicle collision that killed two people
A teenager is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a crash that killed two people near Tillsonburg earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Here’s what’s driving a potential 5.4% to 13% property tax increase in London next year
Already facing affordability challenges, Londoners might be digging much, much deeper to cover property tax increases in the 2024-2027 Draft Municipal Budget.
Northern Ontario
-
Sex assault, extortion, other charges dropped against Northern Ont. man because of trial delays
Several serious charges against a North Bay man have been dropped because of delays in bringing the case to trial.
-
North Bay police warn of thumb-tack scam that cost victim $4,000
A recent scam in the parking lot of a local shopping mall has prompted police to issue a public warning.
-
Police investigating death of a baby in Elliot Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an infant was brought to the hospital in Elliot Lake on Saturday morning with no vital signs and was later pronounced dead.
Windsor
-
-
Senior women sought after LCBO thefts
LaSalle police are asking the public for help identifying two women linked to two separate theft incidents from a local liquor store.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital submits early plans for future of Ouellette Campus
Windsor Regional Hospital is marking another “planning milestone” with the submission of a plan for the Ouellette Campus that will see a 24/7 urgent care centre, diagnostic imaging and lab services downtown.
Calgary
-
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
-
Winning $50M lottery ticket purchased in Calgary
Someone bought a Lotto 6-49 ticket in Calgary that won big this weekend.
-
Calgary seniors, advocates encouraged by new national dental plan
Calgary seniors, advocates and dentists are celebrating a newly announced dental care plan aimed at helping Canadians better afford oral health care.
Saskatoon
-
Fire damages memorial for Saskatoon girl killed at crosswalk
The Saskatoon Fire Department says an unattended candle caused a fire at a memorial for a girl who was killed in 2021.
-
Many in Sask. don't know police street checks are voluntary: Commission
Saskatchewan’s Human Rights Commission (SHRC) says there’s significant difference between the way police contact interviews are described by law enforcement and experienced by people on the ground.
-
Saskatoon's fire chief is retiring in the new year
Saskatoon's chief is hanging up his fire hat after a 36-year career.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton's airport joins international plan to increase green shipping over Pacific Ocean
Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has promised to help increase green shipping between Canada and key ports in Asia and the Middle East.
-
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
-
Body found at Spruce Grove fire
A dead person was found at the scene of a fire in Spruce Grove early Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Lawyer for Ibrahim Ali says police told him someone brought loaded handgun into court
A lawyer for Ibrahim Ali in his first-degree murder trial says police told him a person close to the proceeding brought a handgun into the Vancouver courtroom on Friday with 'intent to kill.'
-
Advocates, victims' families oppose destroying Robert Pickton evidence
Advocates and families of victims who were alleged to have been murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they oppose applications by the RCMP in British Columbia to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence.
-
B.C. health officials urge vaccination ahead of the holidays
Health officials in B.C. are again appealing to people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza before they gather with friends and family over the holidays.