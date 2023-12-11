Power back on after widespread outage in Barrie's south end

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, more than 8,000 Alectra Utilities customers were without power.

The power outage forced officials to close the doors at the Painswick branch of the Barrie Public Library, Barrie South GO Train Service and multiple schools were also impacted, according to Simcoe County District School Board on Monday.

Hydro was restored shortly after 12:30 p.m.