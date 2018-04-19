

CTV Barrie





Barrie’s pothole problems continue.

“Some of the roads in Barrie are just unbelievable. Potholes are all over the place!” said Barrie resident Mark Jarem.

This year seems to be particularly troublesome. The city of Barrie has received 179 pothole claims; an increase of twenty-five percent over this time last year.

“Terrible, terrible. A buddy of mine just bent a rim on it the other day” said another Barrie man.

Unpredictable, see-saw conditions appear to be the cause. “It’s the time of year too. I know there’s a lot of shifting but there’s a lot of road repairs that need to be done.”

Another man said: “They’re huge man. You get damage, right? Some people try to swerve off and then you go into the other lane.”

Some of the worst areas around Barrie include busy corridors like Bayfield Street: “When I take Bayfield Street all the time, it’s brutal. And like my car’s small enough but you hit a pothole you feel it and it’s like yeah that’s going to be expensive. I’ve already lost two tires so far.” Residential street, Hurst Drive also makes for a troublesome drive.