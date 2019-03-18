

CTV Barrie





They’re big, damaging, and arrive every year without fail – potholes.

Winter is nearly over as snow and ice begins to melt, and that means pothole season is underway.

City of Barrie road crews are working overtime to fill roughly 4,000 potholes so far this year.

Last year, crews filled over 17,000 across the city.

Leacock Drive ranks as the number one worst road in Barrie. Crews visited the mainly residential road more than 500 times last year.

Ranking in the number two spot is Essa Road, and Vespra Street landed in third.

“Terrible! I’ve been through ample suspensions, and everything that your car gets beat up on is what I deal with yearly,” said one resident.

The city is using a 'cold mix' filling material as a short-term solution that quickly consolidates as traffic compacts it to the road.

A more permanent fix will come later in the spring when asphalt is more readily available.

To report potholes in the city of Barrie or find out how to report damage sustained from a pothole click here.