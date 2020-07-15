BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit has confirmed a blue-green algae bloom is impacting a shallow bay on the eastern end of Ten Mile Bay, in the Township of Lake of Bays.

Residents are reminded to take precautions and exercise care where algae is visible.

Blooms could make the water look bluish-green or like pea soup or turquoise paint.

Many species of blue-green algae can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets. Symptoms include headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and can be more severe if the water is swallowed.

The health unit advises against eating fish caught in the bay or using the water for any type of cooking or food preparation.