Information about a "potential risk" in the Toronto area led to an increase in police presence in York Region and Toronto's downtown core on Thursday. Officers insisted the public should not avoid any of the city's attractions, prompting confusion among some and anxiety in others.

Police sent a tweet this morning stating they received “unconfirmed and uncorroborated information regarding the Greater Toronto Area.”

York Regional police say public safety is their primary concern. They are working with their emergency service partners across the GTA as the investigation continues.

YRP set up a command post and had numerous officers in the parking lot at Wonderland as well as officers inside the park ‘as a precaution’.

"We are working closely with our emergency service partners across the GTA as we investigate and respond to the information we have received," Const. Laura Nicolle said. "We encourage the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police."

A spokesperson for YRP also says they have a presence at Vaughan Mills Mall.

The premier's office also said it is aware of an "unsubstantiated" report of a potential threat in Toronto.

They said Premier Doug Ford has been briefed by the provincial security adviser and is actively monitoring the situation.

"Our officials remain in close contact with federal and municipal security partners," Ford said in a statement.

Toronto Mayor John Tory's office said he was also briefed on the situation by police Chief Mark Saunders earlier this morning and will continue to monitor the situation.

The OPP and Barrie Police service say they are not involved in any investigation at this time.

