Freezing rain is in the forecast for Thursday, but it’s a weekend ice storm that could cause major problems.

A low-pressure system will move through central and southern Ontario over the next 24 hours. Environment Canada says freezing rain could develop on Thursday morning.

However, it’s a second slow moving low-pressure system arriving on Saturday that officials are most concerned about. Environment Canada says this system could become a major ice storm.

At this point, the weather office says ice accumulation could be more than 20 millimetres. Wind gusts are also expected to hit 60 km/h.

A special weather statement is in place for both of these systems. It has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Caledon

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Environment Canada warns that ice accumulation coupled with the wind could cause widespread power outages.