Potential for freezing rain Thursday, ice storm this weekend
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 12:53PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 7:32PM EDT
Freezing rain is in the forecast for Thursday, but it’s a weekend ice storm that could cause major problems.
A low-pressure system will move through central and southern Ontario over the next 24 hours. Environment Canada says freezing rain could develop on Thursday morning.
However, it’s a second slow moving low-pressure system arriving on Saturday that officials are most concerned about. Environment Canada says this system could become a major ice storm.
At this point, the weather office says ice accumulation could be more than 20 millimetres. Wind gusts are also expected to hit 60 km/h.
A special weather statement is in place for both of these systems. It has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Caledon
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Port Carling - Port Severn
Environment Canada warns that ice accumulation coupled with the wind could cause widespread power outages.