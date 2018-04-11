Freezing rain is in the forecast for Thursday, but it’s a weekend ice storm that could cause major problems.

A low-pressure system will move through central and southern Ontario over the next 24 hours. Environment Canada says freezing rain could develop on Thursday morning.

However, it’s a second slow moving low-pressure system arriving on Saturday that officials are most concerned about. Environment Canada says this system could become a major ice storm.

At this point, the weather office says ice accumulation could be more than 20 millimetres. Wind gusts are also expected to hit 60 km/h.

A special weather statement is in place for both of these systems. It has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
  • Caledon
  • Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
  • Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
  • Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
  • Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Port Carling - Port Severn

Environment Canada warns that ice accumulation coupled with the wind could cause widespread power outages.