Ramara Township residents are being advised not to swim or drink water from Lake St. John.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued an advisory about the risks of potential blue-green algae bloom.

Experts with the Environment Ministry will be collecting water samples this week to analyze and test for the presence of blue-green algae.

The algae blooms may make the water look bluish-green in appearance, and often resemble pea soup or turquoise paint.

The health unit says exposure to the bacteria can cause rashes, headaches, nausea and gastrointestinal issues. The toxins can also be harmful to animals.

Residents are being asked not to use the water for drinking or food preparation, nor eat any fish caught from the lake.