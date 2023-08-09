Potato Fest returning to Alliston

An annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.

The finishing touches are underway for the Alliston Potato Festival. The annual event celebrates the popular vegetable with activities including a grand parade and a midway, amongst many others.

"With our social media, it looks like…we've got a lot of anticipation, a lot of people asking about what's going on," said organizer Beth Wink. "We've got a lot of traction on our website, so we feel like the attendance is going to be good, as good as last year, if not better."

There are multiple road closures this weekend for the Alliston Potato Festival Parade and the Rurban Sighs and Sounds event. For a full list, and parade map, please visit https://t.co/PmAdPhi4Ud. pic.twitter.com/OqIdjaqL7T — New Tecumseth (@NewTecumseth) August 9, 2023

The festival has been taking place for nearly 50 years, which includes a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs until Sunday at 4 p.m.