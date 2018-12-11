

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The union that represents Canada Post workers is filing a constitutional challenge on the federal government’s back-to-work legislation.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says they will be filing the challenge with the Ontario Superior Court.

“This law violates our right to free collective bargaining under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Mike Palecek, CUPW National President in a statement.

More to come…