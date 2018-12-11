Featured
Postal workers union filing court challenge over back-to-work legislation
Canada Post workers return to work after the government ordered them to end their rotating strike Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 12:04PM EST
OTTAWA – The union that represents Canada Post workers is filing a constitutional challenge on the federal government’s back-to-work legislation.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says they will be filing the challenge with the Ontario Superior Court.
“This law violates our right to free collective bargaining under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Mike Palecek, CUPW National President in a statement.
More to come…