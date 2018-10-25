

The Canadian Press





Canada Post employees shifted their rotating strikes to Quebec and Alberta today following two days of work stoppages in the Greater Toronto Area that forced the closure of the Crown corporation's largest sorting plants.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced early today that workers had walked off the job in Sherbrooke, Quebec at 4 a-m local time.

A 24-hour walkout also began last night in Calgary and early this morning in Red Deer while nearly nine-thousand workers in the Toronto region were back at work as of midnight and workers in Kelowna, B-C returned at 6 a-m local time.

Union president Mike Palecek says in a statement that members would rather be on the job than on the picket line but Canada Post has left them no choice after 10 months of negotiations failed to lead to new collective agreements.

Palecek is calling for the Crown corporation to return to the bargaining table ready to talk about key issues of health and safety, equality for rural and suburban mail carriers and an end to precarious work.