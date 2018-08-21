

A manhunt is underway for a man police warn could be armed and dangerous.

Officers from across Central and Southwestern Ontario are now involved in the search for the suspect.

Police say the suspect is wanted after multiple vehicle thefts and a number of break-and-enters from Huntsville to Parry Sound and the Coldwater area. Police believe the man obtained firearms during at least one theft.

The suspect has been eluding police for days. At the same time there have been a number of vehicles stolen and then ditched. In several cases the vehicles have been found abandoned and burned.

OPP Constable Ted Dongelmans said, “These occurrences have happened all over Central Ontario. It appears the suspect travelled a far distance in between incidents and we are still looking for this individual.”

On Wednesday, police say he ditched a stolen Jeep Wrangler in the Niagara region, more than three hours away from where it was taken.

Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect if they see him, but to call 911.

Police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact them.