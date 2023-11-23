Possibly armed Huntsville man wanted by police in connection with serious assault

Provincial police are urging the public to report any sightings of a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Huntsville last month.

Police issued an arrest warrant on Oct. 25 for Kyle Ball after a 32-year-old man was hospitalized following the alleged assault on Susan Street.

Police say Ball is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief.

The 36-year-old man is known to frequent Huntsville and Almaguin Highlands.

Ball has a large tattoo on the left side of his face and is five feet three inches tall with a slim build.

Police say he is known to carry weapons and not to approach him, but rather to call the authorities if he is seen.

Anyone with information on the assault investigation or who knows Ball's whereabouts is urged to call the authorities or Crime Stoppers.