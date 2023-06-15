Possible threat at Huntsville hospital proves to be 'miscommunication:' OPP
Police say an investigation into a possible person with a weapon at the Huntsville hospital proved to be a "miscommunication."
Officers responded to a 911 call at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) on Frank Miller Drive Thursday morning about an individual who may have had a weapon.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police temporarily blocked access to the hospital for the investigation.
Provincial police say officers met with hospital staff and confirmed there was no threat.
"I want to assure patients and their families and our team members that there was no threat inside the building at any time and no impact on patient or staff safety," HDMH President and CEO Cheryl Harrison stated following the incident.
The OPP says it has concluded the investigation.
Top Stories
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
More than 1,000 Casino de Montreal workers will be on strike during Grand Prix weekend
Just as thousands of tourists roll into Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, more than 1,000 workers at the Casino de Montreal will be on strike.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Ottawa
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland by gondola: Is Vaughan really getting an aerial transit system?
In a white paper proposal viewed by CTV News Toronto, a gondola system was explored as one way to cut travel times in Vaughan, Ont. significantly.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
LIVE @ 7
LIVE @ 7 | Mayoral candidates to square off in CP24 debate. Everything you need to know
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race will all square off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey
Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
London
-
Mental health care research at St. Joseph’s receives $5 million boost from local business leader
President of Finch Auto Group, Ryan Finch, has personally donated $5 million to St. Joseph’s Health Care London, Ont.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
Farmers ‘opening the gate’ to consumers this weekend in Huron County
This Saturday, Huron County farmers will be opening up their respective farms to strangers.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Teen double stabbing suspects surrender in Sudbury, 16-year-old charged with murder
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Windsor
-
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
-
25 people accessed Windsor's SafePoint consumption and treatment site in its first full month of operation
Usage data for SafePoint’s first full month of operation was presented to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit Thursday, showing the site has served less than one unique client a day on average.
-
'We don’t necessarily have a lot of time': Windsor couple joins fight for early diagnosis testing of Alzheimer's disease
A Windsor couple is joining the fight for early diagnosis testing of Alzheimer's disease after Mike Kessler was diagnosed two years ago.
Calgary
-
'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames
There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charge former Christian school principal with assault in abuse investigation
Police have charged a man with 11 counts of assault with a weapon following an investigation into a private Christian school in Saskatoon.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Saskatoon city council begins process of eliminating $52 million budget shortfall
Saskatoon city councillors and city administration met publicly Wednesday for the first time since last week's budget bombshell, which detailed a $52.4 million funding gap in 2024, and a projected $23.2 million revenue gap in 2025.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | At least 15 killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: sources
A very serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry has prompted a code orange at Health Sciences Centre for a mass casualty event. Sources tell CTV News at least 15 people have been killed in the crash.
-
Edson to lift evacuation order at 6 p.m. on Thursday
The evacuation order for the town of Edson will be lifted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials announced.
-
Alberta premier accuses Facebook of censorship over temporary site restriction
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's free to post on Facebook again, a day after she publicly accused the social media giant of censoring her.
Vancouver
-
Concerns raised as Vancouver police deliver report on Myles Gray inquest to board
A report to the Vancouver Police Board says the department is committed to adopting both recommendations from a coroner's inquest into the beating death of Myles Gray, but advocates say key concerns remain unaddressed.
-
Teen driver nabbed going more than double speed limit in Kelowna, RCMP say
Mounties say they nabbed a "lead-footed" 17-year-old driver for going more than double the speed limit in Kelowna Wednesday morning.
-
Arrest made in fatal stabbing at Surrey high school parking lot, IHIT says
An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal stabbing in a Surrey high school parking lot that shocked the community late last year.