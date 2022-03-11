Shooting under investigation in Lindsay, several schools in hold and secure

One person has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Lindsay, Ont., according to Kawartha Lakes police.

Officers started investigating reports of multiple shots fired on Peel Street shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.

Residents will notice a heavy police presence in the areas of Peel and Albert streets, William Street North and Orchard Park Road.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

"Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public," the service stated in a release.

According to Trillium Lakes District School Board, several schools are in a hold and secure as a precaution due to "an incident in the community."

Those schools include LCVI, Leslie Frost Public School, Central Senior School, Queen Victoria Public School, Parkview Public School and Alexandra Public School.

In a hold and secure, exterior doors are locked. No one is allowed in or out of the building. Classroom routines and lessons continue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the detachment at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.