BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police officers are investigating after reports of an explosion overnight on Friday in Victoria Harbour.

Witnesses in the areas of Maple, Park and George streets told police they saw a bright blueish light around the community centre or industrial park area around 12:30 a.m. They also said they heard a loud explosion-like sound.

Police say officers patrolled the area but didn't find anything unusual, but several hours later, investigators were called to a storage building on the corner of Maple and Park streets for a damaged roof.

Crews spent the day investigating, but the cause of the damage is yet to be determined.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is assisting in the ongoing investigation.