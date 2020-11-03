BARRIE, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit is investigating after a person infected with COVID-19 attended a party on Halloween night in Dundalk and may have exposed others to the virus.

In a release Tuesday, the health unit said that some of the partygoers were Grey Highlands Secondary School students.

The health unit is working to identify those who may be at risk of becoming infected and said they aren't concerned about transmission just yet because of the virus's incubation period.

"Therefore, these people should not be going to assessment centres, nor self-isolate until directed to do so by public health," the release stated.

The health unit notified the school and board officials of the situation and stated that "there is no need for any extraordinary measures in the school."

Anyone deemed to be at risk of contracting COVID-19 will be contacted by public health within 24 hours.

The health unit urges anyone who attended the Halloween party in Dundalk with several students to check for public health messages, call 1-800-263-3456 ext. 3000 or email.

There are currently no COVID-19 outbreaks in any schools or childcare centres in Grey Bruce.