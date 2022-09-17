Portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours with thousands left in the dark: OPP

A portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours due to downed hydro lines in Tay Township, according to police.

Police received a call about a commercial vehicle hitting a hydro pole at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 12 and Triple Bay Road.

In a Twitter post, Hydro One said roughly 8,700 customers in Penetanguishene and surrounding areas are affected.

"Crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," the Tweet read.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP said the roadway may be closed for 24 hours so that repairs can be completed safely.

The road will be closed in both directions at the intersection of the Triple Bay Road and Highway 12.

No injuries were reported.

Updates on power outages can be found here.