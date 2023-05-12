Portion of busy Barrie street to be closed: Here's when and why

A portion of Dunlop Street in Barrie's downtown will be closed due to horticultural streetscape maintenance and planter material updates early next week.

The city advises the closures will occur on Monday and Tuesday and could last through Wednesday.

Here's what to expect:

Monday Closures

Poyntz Street to Maple Avenue

Impacted intersections include Mulcaster Street, Owen Street, Clapperton Street, Bayfield Street

Detour route: Dunlop Street – Maple Avenue – Ross Street – Bayfield Street – Collier Street – Blake Street

Tuesday Closures

Bayfield Street to Toronto Street

Impacted intersections include Maple Avenue, Mary Street

Detour route: Dunlop Street – Toronto Street – Simcoe Street – Bayfield Street – Dunlop Street

As part of the downtown park maintenance program, the city hopes to support programs, events, parks, public spaces and neighbourhoods.