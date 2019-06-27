

CTV Barrie





Porter Airlines first flight to cottage country touched down at the Muskoka Airport on Thursday.

Porter has launched summer service flights between Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport and Muskoka Airport near Gravenhurst.

"Porter has received strong interest in its seasonal Muskoka flights since we announced service in the spring," said Robert Deluce, executive chairman of Porter Airlines. "Travellers value convenience and we are dedicated to making Muskoka more accessible, whether you're taking the short flight from Toronto or connecting from one of our other destinations."

The 20-minute flights will operate on Thursdays and Mondays between June 27 and Sept. 3.

"This new summer service between Toronto and Muskoka gives visitors easy access to some of the most incredible natural and cultural treasures Ontario has to offer," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "This is the kind of initiative that really helps grow Ontario's economy and our tourism sector."

Muskoka is one of Ontario's most sought-after vacation spots and local officials hope the flights will encourage more tourists to visit the area.

"The District and the Muskoka Airport Board are very excited for the arrival of scheduled service from Porter - making it easier for visitors and our residents to get to and from Muskoka and beyond this summer," remarked District of Muskoka Chair John Klinck. "We look forward to working with our partners at Porter and RTO 12 to make this new service an experience as unforgettable as Muskoka is."

Explorers' Edge, the regional tourism organization, also launched its seasonal shuttle bus service, providing Porter passengers transportation from Muskoka Airport to accommodations across the region.

- With files from The Canadian Press