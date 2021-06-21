Advertisement
Port Severn woman identified as victim of deadly Hwy 400 crash
Published Monday, June 21, 2021 12:22PM EDT
Police investigate a single-vehicle collision on Highway 400 north of Quarry Road in Tay Township on Mon. June 7, 2021 (Dave Erskine/CTV News)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- An 83-year-old Port Severn woman has died nearly two weeks after crashing and rolling her vehicle on Highway 400 in Tay Township.
According to provincial police, Mary Fedoriw was the only person in the vehicle when it crashed into the median north of Quarry Road on June 7.
She had to be extricated from her vehicle and airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.
Police say Fedoriw died of her injuries on Saturday.
There were no other vehicles involved in the collision.
OPP is continuing to investigate what caused the deadly crash.
RELATED IMAGES