BARRIE, ONT. -- A Port Severn woman just got a boost for her new business with a winning Lotto Max ticket.

Stephanie Thompson matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order to win $100,000 in the July 28 draw.

The 36-year-old said she couldn't believe her luck, and neither did her partner. "I called my fiancé from the store to tell him, but he didn't believe me. The store owner yelled, 'It's true, it's true.' Later we celebrated with champagne," Thompson said.

The entrepreneur said she plans to invest most of her winnings. "This feels really nice, especially having just started my own business. The timing is perfect."

Thompson purchased her winning ticket at Waubaushene Truck Stop on Quarry Road in Waubaushene.