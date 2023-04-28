Port McNicoll man thought he won $15 with lottery ticket, turns out it was much more

Richard Windross of Port McNicoll is $50,000 richer after winning on an Instant Jackpot ticket.

The 68-year-old said he enjoys playing all lottery games.

"I scratched my ticket at home and thought I won $15 or $20. I was shocked when I found out I won $50,000," he said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Windross said he plans to pay some bills and share his win with family.

"It feels very good," he concluded.

The ticket was purchased at Garrett's Convenience on Talbot Street in Port McNicoll.