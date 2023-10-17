Barrie

    • Port Carling bedroom fire started in child's closet displacing 7

    A fire destroys a child's bedroom in Port Carling, Ont., on Sun. Oct. 15, 2023 (Source: Muskoka Lakes Fire Department) A fire destroys a child's bedroom in Port Carling, Ont., on Sun. Oct. 15, 2023 (Source: Muskoka Lakes Fire Department)

    A room gutted by fire has left a large family displaced.

    Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home on Scarcliffe Road in Port Carling on Sunday at 4 p.m.

    Firefighters from Port Carling, Milford Bay and Glen Orchard were able to contain the fire to the bedroom.

    Officials say the fire started in materials in the closet.

    There were no injuries. However seven people have been displaced.

    Damage is estimated at approximately $20,000.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war

    Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News