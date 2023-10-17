Port Carling bedroom fire started in child's closet displacing 7

A room gutted by fire has left a large family displaced.

Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home on Scarcliffe Road in Port Carling on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Firefighters from Port Carling, Milford Bay and Glen Orchard were able to contain the fire to the bedroom.

Officials say the fire started in materials in the closet.

There were no injuries. However seven people have been displaced.

Damage is estimated at approximately $20,000.

The investigation is ongoing.