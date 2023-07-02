Porchside Festival returns to Collingwood
The Porchside Festival has returned to Collingwood for a third straight year this month.
Presented by Theatre Collingwood, the festival features 36 live performances on different porches across the town and kicked off on Canada Day with its first set of performances.
"The first year we did it, three years ago, we could only have 25 people in a yard," said Erica Angus, Theatre Collingwood Executive Director. "But now it's grown to 75 people, which we're trying to limit to keep intimate, up close and personal."
Angus said that while the event was born out of necessity during the pandemic, it has rapidly become one of the theatre group's most popular festivals.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Heavy truck collision puts 2 adults, 3 children in critical condition: Quebec police
Two adults and three children are in critical condition Sunday following a collision on Highway 20 about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
'Buck moon': First of 4 supermoons this year will rise tonight, into Monday
The first of four supermoons this year will rise on Monday, appearing slightly larger and brighter in the night sky than normal.
Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police gave a 'piggyback ride' to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say
Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday -- killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.
Atlantic
-
Ferry between N.S., P.E.I. interrupted one day after service resumes
One day after the ferry between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island resumed, it has been cancelled again.
-
N.S. man, 42, dies in motor-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 42-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., has died following a motor-vehicle crash in Central Grove.
-
Hawks Dream Field holds grand opening four years in the making
Hundreds of people came to the grand opening of the new Hawks Dream Field in Dominion, N.S., on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Heavy truck collision puts 2 adults, 3 children in critical condition: Quebec police
Two adults and three children are in critical condition Sunday following a collision on Highway 20 about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal.
-
Nearly 200 households in need of shelter after moving day in Quebec: housing agency
Nearly 200 Quebec households have been forced to find temporary shelter after failing to find a new place to live on the province's annual moving day, the provincial housing agency said Saturday.
-
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing after a road collapse Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The pair were reportedly clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide.
Ottawa
-
Canada Day fireworks a go in Kanata, Beacon Hill Sunday night
Residents in Kanata and Beacon Hill will get their Canada Day fireworks a day late.
-
Highway 'Boar-01': OPP save bacon of lost pig near Maitland, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police gave a 'piggyback ride' to a lost pig found along Highway 401 in Maitland, Ont., south of Ottawa.
-
OC Transpo 'ramping up' fare inspections at O-Train stations and some bus routes
OC Transpo is reintroducing fare inspections following the COVID-19 pandemic, with officers checking whether riders have paid the fares at transit stations and on bus routes.
Toronto
-
Quadruple Mississauga shooting suspects still at large, 1 victim no longer in critical condition
The search continues for a suspect, or suspects, who police say should be considered 'armed and dangerous' after a shooting in Mississauga left four people injured'
-
Toronto police identify man killed in daytime Scarborough stabbing
The victim of a deadly daytime stabbing in Scarborough has been identified by police and a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Kitchener
-
Four teens arrested for setting off fireworks in Victoria Park
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teens who are accused of setting off fireworks in Victoria Park on Canada Day and aiming some of the pyrotechnics at parkgoers.
-
Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. today
A rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.
-
Police looking for missing Cambridge teen
Waterloo regional police say there is concern of the well-being of a 15-year-old missing from Cambridge.
London
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three years
London city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crash
A London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
-
Special weather statement, rainfall warning issued for London region
A special weather statement and rainfall warning is in effect for the London area with showers and thunderstorms expected Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Transportation Task Force presents recommendations to province for improve access, services
From the highways to the rail tracks to airports, northern Ontario drivers and passengers expect improved transportation services.
-
Police investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrians on a northern highway
One person has died following a collision on Highway 581 in Moonbeam, Ont. north of Timmins.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement, rainfall warning in effect
A special weather statement is in effect for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas due to the potential for heavy rainfall.
-
Woman breaks arm during arrest, SIU says no charges against officer
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Windsor police officer after a woman fractured her arm while she was under arrest in March.
-
A powerful storm, worsening air quality and a riverside staple closes its doors: Top 5 Windsor stories this week
A powerful storm rips through the region, worsening air quality worries residents, construction moves forward at Gordie Howe Bridge, a west end encampment causes concern and a riverside staple closes its doors. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Calgary
-
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
-
Calgarians commemorate 100th anniversary of ‘Chinese Exclusion Act’
Calgarians gathered for a special ceremony Saturday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act which restricted nearly all Chinese immigration to Canada for decades.
-
Calgary Meals on Wheels launches delicious fundraiser with YYC Scoop Fest
The first-ever YYC Scoop Fest has kicked off.
Saskatoon
-
Storms knock out power, down trees across Sask.
Powerful thunderstorms took out power across central Saskatchewan on Canada Day, leaving SaskPower crews working overtime to get power back online Sunday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume party
Thousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.
Edmonton
-
Hepatitis A case confirmed in Edmonton zone, prompts public alert
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning the public after confirming a case of hepatitis A at a Nisku McDonald's.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
ETS implements summer changes to transit schedules beginning Sunday
Edmonton is implementing changes to transit schedules, as it does five times a year, beginning Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Firefighters knock down large blaze in Vancouver
Fire crews were on the scene of a blaze that broke out in a building in Vancouver early Saturday morning.
-
Evacuation orders now alerts, Kelowna wildfire under control
A wildfire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. that spurred the evacuation of more than 400 properties Saturday afternoon is now under control.
-
BC Ferries warns of potential sailing cancellations Sunday
Adding to what has already been a chaotic weekend for sailing, BC Ferries is warning of potential cancellations on Sunday.