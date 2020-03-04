BARRIE -- Police are warning residents after a porch pirate swiped a package from the front steps of a home in Alliston.

Provincial police say the homeowner contacted officers after security footage showed a man taking the item off the porch after it had been delivered.

The suspect is a white man with a thin build. He was seen wearing a camouflage jacket, grey cargo pants, and carrying a plastic bag.

The OPP says if you order items online, it's best to have a neighbour collect it or have it delivered to your workplace. They also say to have it placed under a mat if possible or at the side of the home as thieves look for an easy target.

They also suggest installing home security cameras to help prevent porch theft.