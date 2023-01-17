Popular road in Wasaga Beach reopens after 4 year closure
Beach Drive is now open to the public in Wasaga Beach after the popular road was closed for several years.
Mayor Brian Smith was joined by council members and residents Tuesday morning as he cut a red ribbon to make it official.
"We are opening the world-famous Beach Drive here in Wasaga Beach again to the public to be able to walk, drive, sit and enjoy the sunsets," says Smith.
The Town closed the road to traffic in late 2019 after high water levels, and severe storms pushed sand and water across the road.
Now four years later, the last of the trucks hauling sand away from the road drove off moments after the ribbon was cut.
Many business owners and residents in the area have been vocal about wanting Beach Drive to reopen after its closure.
Debbie Henriksen calls Wasaga Beach home and says today is a "big day."
"I'm so happy we're able to drive this beach again. It's the best thing to happen in four years."
Kareem Thomas owns and operates Nonna's Place and Hockey Circuit just feet from the road. He says the road closure impacted business.
"Very depressing. It slowed everything down. The whole entire Town and the community have been waiting for this for a very long time for the beach to be open for access."
"Come this summer, I can guarantee you that the merchants down here are going to be extremely happy that beach drive is open because that's a lot of traffic going by their business that they haven't had for the last four years," notes Mayor Smith.
Clean-up crews removed roughly 8,000 cubic metres of sand from the road, a process that started last year.
The mayor says the sand is back where it belongs, on the beach.
Smith calls this a symbolic day for his community, its residents, and the million-plus people who visit here yearly.
