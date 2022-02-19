Popular maple syrup producer opens restaurant as unofficial kickoff to the season

In a true sign of the upcoming maple syrup season, the smells of breakfast were once again filling the halls of the restaurant at Shaw's Maple Syrup.

The popular maple syrup producer has been welcoming customers since 1904. However, the last two years have been a challenge due to restrictions posed by COVID-19.

"We're thrilled to be back open," says co-owner Tom Shaw. "It's been a difficult two years for everybody, and to have the doors open and get back and see the people coming through again and see familiar faces, it's fantastic. It feels great."

As of Saturday, the site's restaurant opened, providing popular offerings coupled with their individually produced products. It's the first time there have been no capacity limits imposed in two years.

"It's been difficult for us in the tourism industry," says Shaw. "We're happy to get to the other side of the whole thing. It has been difficult, but it's been difficult for everybody."

While the first tree tapping of the season was held at a nearby site in late January, Shaw says it will still be a few more weeks until tapping of his 4,500 trees officially begins.

"This bush generally takes into the beginning of March, second or third week of March is when it really starts to flow," says Shaw. "We should have a couple of runs prior to that, as soon as we get a nice sunny day up over 0, getting up into plus 2, 3, 4 degrees. There should be some sap flow then."

Shaw says the annual goal is to produce 1000 gallons of maple syrup, which requires 40,000 gallons of sap.

"It's a simple business that we do, but people are excited to hear about it," says Shaw. "I can explain all the different aspects of the trees and the sap flow and making the maple syrup. They are really easily relatable information for people, and it's wonderful."