Popular holiday train returns with stop in Barrie to help fight hunger

A popular holiday train will roll into the region this November for the first time since the pandemic to support local food banks.

The CP Holiday Train will make its way across Canada, with a stop in Barrie.

The festive train is scheduled to arrive at 12:15 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 30, at Anne Street North and Wenden Court.

Country music artist Tenille Townes and singer-songwriter Aysanabee will perform live for the crowds.

The Holiday train stop is free to attend, with cash or non-perishable food donation appreciated for those in need.

"Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America," CP stated in a release.