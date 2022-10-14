Popular holiday train returns with stop in Barrie to help fight hunger

The CP Holiday Train (Courtesy: Susie Jeroski) The CP Holiday Train (Courtesy: Susie Jeroski)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses

Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver