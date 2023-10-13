Popular Halloween projection show returns to Orillia street

An Orillia man is welcoming ghosts and goblins to take over the outside of his home and hopes the community comes by to watch.

Derick Lehmann has brought back his popular Halloween-themed projection show, but this isn't your standard affair. Lehmann uses a unique technology called projection mapping to help bring some fan favourite Halloween movies to life.

"On a trip to Disney World many years ago, I noticed in addition to the lasers and the fireworks they were putting projections on the castle and the inner geek in me said, 'how is this happening,'" Lehmann told CTV News.

So, he decided to do his research and eventually brought that same technology to his Orillia family home. The software traces the object it is projecting against, bringing features like doors and windows to life, giving them the appearance of movement while some classic Halloween characters play around.

The shows include Haunted Mansion, Stranger Things and Michael Myers' Halloween this year.

The shows will be happening throughout the rest of the month on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at his Dale Drive home.

While there is no cost to attend, donations for the Sharing Place Food Centre are encouraged.