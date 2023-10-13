Popular Halloween projection show returns to Orillia street
An Orillia man is welcoming ghosts and goblins to take over the outside of his home and hopes the community comes by to watch.
Derick Lehmann has brought back his popular Halloween-themed projection show, but this isn't your standard affair. Lehmann uses a unique technology called projection mapping to help bring some fan favourite Halloween movies to life.
"On a trip to Disney World many years ago, I noticed in addition to the lasers and the fireworks they were putting projections on the castle and the inner geek in me said, 'how is this happening,'" Lehmann told CTV News.
So, he decided to do his research and eventually brought that same technology to his Orillia family home. The software traces the object it is projecting against, bringing features like doors and windows to life, giving them the appearance of movement while some classic Halloween characters play around.
The shows include Haunted Mansion, Stranger Things and Michael Myers' Halloween this year.
The shows will be happening throughout the rest of the month on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at his Dale Drive home.
While there is no cost to attend, donations for the Sharing Place Food Centre are encouraged.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's extremely dire': Aid group struggle to help in Gaza amid blockade, lack of humanitarian corridor
As more than a million Gazans face evacuation orders, humanitarian organizations in Canada and abroad say they're facing challenges in delivering aid due to the Isareli blockade and the lack of a humanitarian corridor.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
Palestinians in Gaza face impossible choice: Stay home under airstrikes, or flee under airstrikes?
In an unprecedented order to civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City, the Israeli military gave 1.1 million Palestinians 24 hours to make up their minds to flee their homes.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus Friday from northern Gaza after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group nearly a week ago.
Canada issues updated travel advisory for southern Lebanon amid Israeli border clashes
Canadians are being urged to avoid all non-essential travel in southern Lebanon amid clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Halifax police heighten security amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war
Security was heightened at some synagogues, mosques and schools in the Maritimes amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, although local authorities said there has been no specific threat.
Montreal
-
Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal
Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian protest Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine. Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd.
-
Quebec and Ottawa sign $900-million housing agreement
The federal government will provide Quebec with $900 million for housing construction after reaching an agreement Friday under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
Ottawa police heightened its presence around Jewish institutions across the capital on Friday in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC A section of Hwy. 174 will be closed this weekend for construction
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end this weekend as a section of the road is closed for construction.
Toronto
-
'Happy to be home': Canadians fleeing Israel-Hamas war arrive in Toronto
Some of the first Canadians fleeing the Israel-Hamas war arrived in Toronto Friday night
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
'This can't continue — we're all going to die': Torontonian speaks out from Gaza
A Mississauga, Ont. woman is praying her relatives in the Gaza Strip — including several Canadian citizens and a three-year-old nephew — will be able to escape the destruction of the impending invasion, as her brother tells CTV News Toronto from the war zone he’s desperate to protect his family.
Kitchener
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a man is injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.
-
Intensifying conflict in Israel-Gaza prompts local safety concerns
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
London
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
-
A wet start to the weekend
Light rain moved into the region Friday ahead of a low-pressure system that is strengthening over the American central plains.
-
'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial
Charged in the deaths of a London Muslim family, accused Nathaniel Veltman's testimony continued on Friday. 'I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine,' Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Windsor
-
'Very close call': Crash near Windsor school has parents calling for change
Some parents are calling for change after a collision near a Windsor school.
-
'It shouldn’t be happening to an 89-year-old man': Harrow homeowner says insurance and restoration company is taking advantage
Antonio Vieira, 89, slowly walks around his basement where 18 inches of his walls remain bare after a storm flooded his Harrow home in August.
-
'If they want to see this content, they will': How Windsor-Essex schools, parents are handling brutal images of Israel-Hamas war
Whether it’s through watching the news or spending time online, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid seeing images of the Israel-Hamas war — and if you’re seeing it, there’s a good chance your kids are too.
Calgary
-
Business groups, Alberta government applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups, energy companies and politicians celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Alpaca farm burns southwest of Calgary, killing nine animals
The owner of an alpaca farm south of Calgary is devastated after a deadly fire that killed eight of her animals and her beloved dog.
-
Petition asks for recall of Medicine Hat, Alta. mayor
A petition has been started in an effort to recall the mayor of a southern Alberta city.
Saskatoon
-
Richmound, Sask. residents planning rally to force 'QAnon queen' and supporters out of community
A representative for the Village of Richmound says residents of the small community in southwestern Saskatchewan and towns nearby are planning a rally in hopes of forcing a ‘QAnon queen’ and her supporters to move out.
-
Preserving the past: Historic University of Saskatchewan landmark needs restoration
The University of Saskatchewan is looking at the future of an historic building on campus.
-
Man arrested after bear spraying two police officers, two store employees
A Saskatoon man was arrested Thursday evening after bear spraying four people, including two police officers.
Edmonton
-
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
-
Here's what's left of West Edmonton Mall's Mindbender
The dismantling of West Edmonton Mall's iconic rollercoaster the Mindbender is almost complete.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's UCP to debate motion on gender pronouns in schools
Members of Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party are to debate a resolution surrounding gender pronouns in schools and parental consent.
Vancouver
-
Clearbrook homeless camp shutting down, province issues evictions
People living in a highly visible homeless camp on provincially owned land next to Highway 1 in Abbotsford are being evicted.
-
Vancouver landlord must pay former tenants $21K for wrongful eviction, court says in upholding RTB ruling
A Vancouver landlord has lost her appeal of a ruling that ordered her to pay former tenants $21,600 as compensation for their wrongful eviction.
-
With vessels in for repairs and reservations full, BC Ferries passengers face long delays
BC Ferries passengers travelling between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay could face significant delays this weekend, as three vessels are out of service.