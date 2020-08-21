BARRIE, ONT. -- A popular summer tradition is back in Barrie that aims to make your mouth water.

Ribfest will roll into the Georgian Mall parking lot this weekend as a drive-thru to support the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

The Drive-Thru Ribfest will include three crowd-pleasing teams, Camp 31 Barbeque, Billy Bones’ BBQ and Pistol Pete’s, who have teamed up with McCowan and Associates Ltd. to host the modified festival.

Folks can drive their vehicle through sectioned off lanes for just three dollars before purchasing a delicious barbequed meal from their favourite team.

All of the entry fees collected benefit RVH patient care.

The Drive-Thru Ribfest runs from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday near the entrance of the former Sears in the Georgian Mall parking lot on Bayfield Street.