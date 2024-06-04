BARRIE
    • Popular butter tart festival held in Midland expected to draw thousands

    After two years of cancellations, the iconic butter tart festival returned to Midland on Sat. June 11, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie) After two years of cancellations, the iconic butter tart festival returned to Midland on Sat. June 11, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)
    Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival makes a sweet return to the Town of Midland this weekend.

    An estimated 60,000 visitors pack the streets of Midland for the one-day festival, which boasts roughly 200,000 butter tarts for sale.

    Vendors sell a variety of mouthwatering homemade pastries to tempt your tastebuds, including maple, skor, bacon, coconut, s'mores, and even gluten-free and vegan options.

    The festival full of sweet treats will take over a portion of downtown, with vendors on King Street, David Onley, and Harbourside parks.

    The event includes plenty for the family, including buskers, a kids' zone, live music, and a butter tart-tasting contest.

    The Midland event quickly became Canada's largest butter tart festival since its inception in 2013.

    Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival gets underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is free, but fees are associated with activities at the Kids Zone.

    A free shuttle and transit rides are available to avoid trying to find parking downtown.

    Organizers for the outdoor event recommend bringing wipes for sticky fingers, a reusable bag to carry your goods, a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated and sunscreen.

