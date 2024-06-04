Popular butter tart festival held in Midland expected to draw thousands

Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival makes a sweet return to the Town of Midland this weekend.

An estimated 60,000 visitors pack the streets of Midland for the one-day festival, which boasts roughly 200,000 butter tarts for sale.

Vendors sell a variety of mouthwatering homemade pastries to tempt your tastebuds, including maple, skor, bacon, coconut, s'mores, and even gluten-free and vegan options.

The festival full of sweet treats will take over a portion of downtown, with vendors on King Street, David Onley, and Harbourside parks.

The event includes plenty for the family, including buskers, a kids' zone, live music, and a butter tart-tasting contest.

The Midland event quickly became Canada's largest butter tart festival since its inception in 2013.

Ontario's Best Butter Tart Festival gets underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is free, but fees are associated with activities at the Kids Zone.

A free shuttle and transit rides are available to avoid trying to find parking downtown.

Organizers for the outdoor event recommend bringing wipes for sticky fingers, a reusable bag to carry your goods, a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated and sunscreen.