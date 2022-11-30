Popular artists to perform during holiday train Barrie stop

The CP Holiday Train makes its highly anticipated return to the Barrie area following a two-year hiatus.

The famous holiday train is scheduled to arrive at Anne Street North and Wenden Court at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday as it makes its way across the country.

Country music artist Tenille Townes and singer-songwriter Aysanabee will perform live for the crowds.

The event is free to attend. However, cash and food donations are being collected in support of local food banks.

"The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's president and CEO, in October when it announced the return of the holiday train.

"We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

CP said since launching the Holiday Train program in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million for community food banks across North America and five million pounds of food.