Poppy use on election signs sparks controversy for two municipal candidates

The use of a remembrance Poppy on election signs in Bradford West Gwillimbury and Newmarket has stirred controversy.

Nickolas Harper, who is vying for a council seat in Bradford and who served overseas in Afghanistan, began his campaign with a Poppy printed on the corner of his election sign.

But according to a letter from the Royal Canadian Legion, Harper's signs are an infringement of the Poppy Trademark and must be removed.

"It caught me off guard. I was shocked," said Harper on Sunday. "To stand up and have pride and show that, it meant a lot to be able come out and say, 'hey, I'm a veteran, we live in your community, we live right here.'"

The letter sent to Harper also reads that the Legion is the largest Veterans organization in Canada and are given the responsibility to preserve the Poppy symbol. By doing so, the letter said, it's ensuring that it's not used for commercial or personal gain.

Harper has since purchased stickers to cover the Poppy.

"What symbol can a veteran use to represent our collective sacrifices? There's a national day of remembrance, but we remember everyday," said Harper.

Harper wasn't the only veteran entering the political arena in central Ontario using a Poppy on their election signs.

Chris Dupee of Newmarket has been campaigning with the Poppy emblazoned on his signs as he seeks a seat in the council chambers.

"It's a direct reflection of who I am and I'm trying my hardest to introduce myself to my community," said Dupee.

The former soldier served with the Royal Canadian Regiment from Petawawa and was a LAV gunner in Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009 before joining the Joint Personnel Unit, which is the Canadian Forces arm that coordinates mental health treatment.

Now retired in Newmarket, he owns a mental health clinic for veterans.

"I do not want to take it down. The Poppy is something very important to me as well as other veterans and believe we should have a symbol that we can use and display with pride," said Dupee, who claimed he wouldn't be removing the Poppy.

In a statement to CTV News the Royal Canadian Legion explained that the Poppy is a symbol of Remembrance of Canada's Fallen and not a tool for political candidates.

"They will need to find other ways to reflect Veteran status during a political campaign," the statement read.

According to a political science professor at Kings University College, using the Poppy could be a competitive advantage.

"There's no party affiliations so candidates are looking for really clear cues for the voter and identifying yourself as a veteran would one of those cues," said Jacquetta Newman

Now with the election weeks away, both Harper and Dupee, who say they had no prior knowledge that either would use a Poppy on their signs, are urging the Legion to reconsider its rules.

"In this inclusionary world we live in toed at I think it's time to maybe have the legion revisit some of these politics of what they symbol mean and what it means to veterans," said Harper.

"The sacrificial of life, limb, mind; it's everything to me," said Dupee referring to the Poppy.

The two said regardless of the results on October 24th they will continue advocating for veterans both locally and across the country.